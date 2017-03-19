Man who drove suspicious car near White House is detained

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

Delta Airlines says it is the first airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

Delta Airlines says it is the first airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising to overhaul the tax code by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising to overhaul the tax code by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.

A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.

A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.

Radio host says his criticisms of Trump cost him his job

Radio host says his criticisms of Trump cost him his job

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a car that was deemed suspicious has been detained by the U.S. Secret Service.

The car was stopped Saturday night about a quarter-mile from the White House.

The Secret Service says it's investigating. It hasn't said what caused the car to be considered suspicious.

Republican President Donald Trump wasn't at the White House because he and his family are spending the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier Saturday someone jumped a low metal barrier just outside a White House fence. About a week earlier a man breached an outer perimeter fence and scaled a vehicle gate to gain entry to the White House grounds, raising questions about lapses in security under the Secret Service's watch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.