A-Rod takes J-Lo out to the ballgame

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

Delta Airlines says it is the first airline to use facial recognition technology to speed the process of checking baggage.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising to overhaul the tax code by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.

A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.

Radio host says his criticisms of Trump cost him his job

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Take me out to the ballgame, A-Rod.

You got it, J-Lo.

Back at spring training with the New York Yankees as a guest instructor, Alex Rodriguez watched part of Saturday's exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles in a suite with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

The two are said to be dating.

A-Rod has been linked romantically to other Hollywood stars in the past, including Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

Rodriguez was released by the Yankees last August with more than a season left on his $275 million, 10-year contract. The 41-year-old former slugger began his first stint as a guest instructor with the team last month and said his playing days are over.

Fox recently announced a multiyear deal with Rodriguez that expands his broadcasting role with the network.

A-Rod hit 696 home runs during 22 years in the big leagues, leaving him fourth on the career list. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violating Major League Baseball's drug agreement and labor contract.

