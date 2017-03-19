Boardman Rotary's 35th annual Pancake Breakfast

Boardman Rotary took care of breakfast for many Saturday morning.

The rotary hosted their 35th Annual Pancake Breakfast in conjunction with the Maple Syrup Festival at Boardman Park.

This is one of their largest fundraisers, along with Oktoberfest, and it is all part of their efforts to raise money for the community and local charities.

"The community is spectacular and it's funny, because I've been doing pancakes for a good decade or so, and there's a lot of the same faces over and over and over again," said Shelly Laberto, former president of the Boardman Rotary. "People look forward to pancakes and we'll serve thousands and thousands of people these next couple weekends. I can't imagine how many pancakes we serve, but it's a great event."

The Maple Syrup Festival also featured demonstrations, wagon rides and showcased art from Boardman grade school artists.

This event will continue Sunday and next weekend from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Boardman Park.