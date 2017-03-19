Boardman Rotary's 35th annual Pancake Breakfast

Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. The $37,500 the tax is expected to raise will be used to repair and maintain roads.. Cortland used to receive around $250,000 from state of Ohio's Local Government Fund and the inheritance tax to help defer the costs of road repair and maintenance. The Local Government Fund was reduced and the inheritance tax eliminated in 2014. This resulted in Cortland's budget for road repair and maint...More >>
James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. He also agreed to cooperate with authorities on other cases. Garner has not been sentenced, and according to court officials, will not be for weeks. The 48-year-old was involved in a shooting between biker gangs that left two people dead and three injured. The fight broke out Shorty's Place on Highland Avenue between F...More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins...More >>
Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.More >>
It's Father's Day, and television fans are getting in on the celebration of all things dad by poking fun at their favorite small screen patriarchs and all their various eccentricitiesMore >>
