Farmers bring local flavor to Cultivate Cafe

If you want to buy local, the Lake-to-River Food Co-Op is trying to make it easier on you. Everything, all in one place at their market inside the Cultivate Cafe - even in the winter.

"We think about local as being local tomatoes and local corn, and sure that is local and that's great and it's really important to support that, but there are local products available all year round," said Melissa Miller, the board president for the Lake-to-River Food Co-Op. "When the farmer's market ends, hens don't stop laying eggs."

It's a place where growers can sell year-round. The Cultivate Cafe opened on Youngstown's north side back in September. They added the market inside in January. It's more than just local produce, too. Around 35 local vendors of all kinds have their products on the shelves.

"People are really taking the ball and running with it about what does local mean and how do I make my farm economically sustainable by maybe thinking outside the box or expanding my horizons," said Miller.

That includes everything from granola to grains, both in the market and on the menu.

"There's a grilled cheese sandwich that has local cheese. There's a mushroom melt that has mushrooms that are grown by a local grower here in Youngstown," said Miller.

Because it's up the road from YSU, another benefit to this place is exposing students, who are buying food for the first time, to something like quinoa and pearl barley.

"I think it's kind of nice that this place takes the time to get local ingredients from the area and whatnot. It's really good food," said YSU student Nick Torres. "I don't know if you had anything, but you should."

Part of the goal is not only giving everyone access to this kind of food but also showing them what they can make using these ingredients. The Cafe has its "Tasting Thursdays" program with cooking demonstrations and ideas. Farmers and makers from all over Northeast Ohio, coming together to make your life a little healthier.

"It's enormously important for all of us to look in the same direction. We don't all have the same growing practices, but we're all in business together," said Miller.

You can find the Cultivate Cafe and market at 901 Elm Street in Youngstown. It is open from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. They also have their online farmer's market where you can place an order and pick it up later at laketoriver.org.