Man killed in snowmobile crash, 2 others killed in crash

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man was killed in a snowmobile accident in a wooded eastern Pennsylvania area, one of three people killed in accidents in a 13-hour period.

State police in Schuylkill County responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday to the crash on Second Mountain near the Weiser State Game Lands in Wayne Township.

Police at the Schuylkill Haven barracks said 22-year-old Dennis Keefer III of Pottsville lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says trails like those in the game lands are open to snowmobile riders.

On Saturday afternoon, Schuylkill Haven police were called to a crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a car that killed a man and a 7-year-old boy.

