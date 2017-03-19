Police: Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh bar

Posted: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of a man shot and killed in a Pittsburgh bar.

City police said the shooting inside the New Brotherhood Bar in the Homewood neighborhood was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified him as 20-year-old Sean Lyons.

Further details weren't immediately available and no arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms