Police: Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh bar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of a man shot and killed in a Pittsburgh bar.

City police said the shooting inside the New Brotherhood Bar in the Homewood neighborhood was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified him as 20-year-old Sean Lyons.

Further details weren't immediately available and no arrests were immediately announced.

