Firefighters make headway on blaze near Boulder, Colorado

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren't as harmless as they might appear.

A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren't as harmless as they might appear.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

Video that shows a Minnesota police officer firing seven rapid shots at Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July is now public, days after the officer was acquitted in the case.

Video that shows a Minnesota police officer firing seven rapid shots at Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July is now public, days after the officer was acquitted in the case.

The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home.".

The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home.".

Islamic leaders are questioning Virginia detectives' insistence that the beating death of a teenage Muslim girl appears to have been a case of road rage, saying the attack looks all too much like a hate crime.

Islamic leaders are questioning Virginia detectives' insistence that the beating death of a teenage Muslim girl appears to have been a case of road rage, saying the attack looks all too much like a hate crime.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Firefighters made progress Sunday in battling a small wildfire that forced people to flee hundreds of homes in the mountains just outside downtown Boulder, Colorado, and ignited dead trees that exploded into black plumes of smoke, authorities and residents said.

Wind was pushing the flames in the wooded area a couple of miles west of Pearl Street, the shopping and dining hub in the heart of the university city. Crews partially contained the fire that had burned just over 60 acres, but officials worried that stronger gusts expected later in the day could fan the flames.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said 426 homes were evacuated before dawn and residents of an additional 836 were warned to get ready to leave if conditions worsened.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to homes, emergency officials said. Several aircraft were dropping water and retardant on the flames, and a community center has opened as an evacuation shelter.

Officials were not sure how the fire started in the Sunshine Canyon area that is dotted with a mixture of expensive homes and rustic mountain residences.

Seth Frankel, who was warned that he and his family may need to evacuate, said he had packed up "generations of things" that can't be replaced and was ready to go if the air quality got worse.

He said smoke was pouring toward neighborhoods and many dead trees were combusting and sending black smoke into the air less than a half-mile from his home. But he and his wife, a Boulder native, and three daughters have dealt with fires and floods before.

"It's always alarming and always on your mind, but it's not an uncommon sensation around here," said Frankel, who has lived in Boulder for 20 years.

In 2010, a wildfire destroyed nearly 200 houses in the mountainous area west of the city, home to the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Frankel got word of the fire early Sunday from a neighbor who received a warning call, and he was outside with neighbors watching the flames and smoke. But he let his daughters, 9, 11 and 13, sleep in.

"It's still alarming, but there's no panic," Frankel said. "We will be long since gone when parents are no longer smiling."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.