OSP: Medical condition may have preceded van crashing into Elm Road building

State troopers say a medical condition may have caused the driver of a van to strike another vehicle, clip a pole and ram through the wall of a building on Elm Road in Howland Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2009 Chevrolet Express van rear-ended a Honda Civic shortly after 2:00 p..m.

The van went off the road, struck a ditch, a pole, continuing across a parking lot through the front of Grossman's Bargain Outlet.

Troopers have not released the identity of the 59-year-old man who was driving the van. They say he may have suffered a medical condition and was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with injuries troopers describe as incapacitating.

The driver of the Civic was not injured.

Elm Road was closed from North River Road to the area of Blair Drive for about 45 minutes, while Ohio Edison cleared live power lines from the roadway. Approximately 1,500 homes and businesses lost electricity until repairs were completed.

Property managers from the mall plaza contacted repair services, who responded to the scene to secure the damaged store front.