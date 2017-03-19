Spring construction begins Monday in the Valley

With the first day of spring, comes more construction.

Three major closures are taking place Monday in the area.

Official work will begin on Kidds Mill Bridge in Mercer County to help repair the bridge, which stands over the Shenango River in Pymatuning Township.

The 122-foot-long timber truss bridge was built in 1868 and is located on Township Road 471 (West Kidds Mill Road) one-half mile east of Route 18.

Pedestrian access to the nearby canoe launch, park area and hiking trail will be maintained during the project.

The end date is expected to be May 31.

The off-ramp of State Route seven to State Route 45 in Wellsville will close Monday as well.

Tree removal and vegetation management work will be done by American Electric Power.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, March 25.

Other closures in the Valley include State Route 46 in Beaver, Green and Canfield Townships, which began last week.

The road is closed through mid April for a $2.4 million resurfacing project.

This includes two culvert replacements.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early September.