Free Cone Day Monday to benefit Akron Children's Hospital

To help usher in the new season, a local restaurant chain is offering free ice cream Monday.

Dairy Queen locations throughout the Valley will offer guests a free small cone on the first day of spring.

Donations and money raised from this special event will go to the local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Akron Children's.

Participating stores include:

160 S High St Cortland OH 101 S Broad St Canfield OH 201 S State St Girard OH 119 Youngstown Rd Hubbard OH 69 E Marshall Rd Mc Donald OH 10201 Main St New Middletown OH 11052 Mahoning Ave North Jackson OH 10067 Market St North Lima OH 119 W State Rd Warren OH 1628 W Market St Warren OH 2123 Elm Rd NE Warren OH 3555 S Meridian Rd Youngstown OH 6120 Market St Youngstown OH 146 N Canfield Niles Rd Austintown OH 817 McCartney Rd Youngstown OH 241 E Park Ave Columbiana OH 900 W 8th St East Liverpool OH 9322 State Rte 45 Lisbon OH 400 3rd St Wellsville OH 20 Milton Blvd Newton Falls OH 904 W Main St Grove City PA 6780 Tod Ave SW Warren OH 1000 N Hermitage Rd Hermitage PA 6033 E Market St Warren OH

*One cone per person, person must be present and no cups.

