Free Cone Day Monday to benefit Akron Children's Hospital

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
To help usher in the new season, a local restaurant chain is offering free ice cream Monday.

Dairy Queen locations throughout the Valley will offer guests a free small cone on the first day of spring. 

Donations and money raised from this special event will go to the local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Akron Children's. 

Participating stores include:

160 S High St

Cortland

OH

101 S Broad St

Canfield

OH

201 S State St

Girard

OH

119 Youngstown Rd

Hubbard

OH

69 E Marshall Rd

Mc Donald

OH

10201 Main St

New Middletown

OH

11052 Mahoning Ave

North Jackson

OH

10067 Market St

North Lima

OH

119 W State Rd

Warren

OH

1628 W Market St

Warren

OH

2123 Elm Rd NE

Warren

OH

3555 S Meridian Rd

Youngstown

OH

6120 Market St

Youngstown

OH

146 N Canfield Niles Rd

Austintown

OH

817 McCartney Rd

Youngstown

OH

241 E Park Ave

Columbiana

OH

900 W 8th St

East Liverpool

OH

9322 State Rte 45

Lisbon

OH

400 3rd St

Wellsville

OH

20 Milton Blvd

Newton Falls

OH

904 W Main St

Grove City

PA

6780 Tod Ave SW

Warren

OH

1000 N Hermitage Rd

Hermitage

PA

6033 E Market St

Warren

OH

*One cone per person, person must be present and no cups. 
 

