Still no sign of missing Farmdale man after Sunday search

After a sixth day of searching, still no sign of a Farmdale man who went missing on February 28.

Captain Sam Leo of the Erie County Sheriff's Department Scuba Team tells 21 News that the weather has been too harsh to go out and search the cold waters.

Leo said Sunday was a better day to resume the morning search because of the break in winter weather, but certain spots his team wants to explore are still covered in ice.

However, the team was unsuccessful in finding any sign of 91-year-old John Peters since his car was found by the lakeside on March 1.

Leo said he plans to continue the search Thursday at 9:00 a.m. once the weather becomes warmer.

By tracking his credit card, deputies determined that Peters was at a Shell station in Orwell, Ohio where he fueled his vehicle up with the assistance of an employee there.

The Sheriff says Peters had also made a credit card purchase at the Sparkle Market in Cortland.

Authorities say Peters suffers from dementia and his family is worried for his welfare.