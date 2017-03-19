Kennedy Catholic plays in Western Finals on Monday

The Kennedy Catholic boys’ basketball team is one win away from returning to the Class A State Championship game.

The Golden Eagles play Monessen on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Slippery Rock University with the winner advancing to the title game.

Kennedy Catholic is 24-2 and Monessen is 22-7.

The Class A Championship game is Thursday, March 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Hershey Park Arena.