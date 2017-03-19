Police: Vandals contaminated mobile home park's water system

NEW STANTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say vandals contaminated the private water system of a mobile home park in western Pennsylvania, leaving about 50 homes without water service.

State police in Westmoreland County say someone entered the community water facility at the Pineview Manor Park near New Stanton at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The perpetrators dumped water treatment chemicals and then poured an unknown substance into the water tank that supplies the mobile home park.

Police said that rendered the water of the privately owned system unsafe for use. The public water system wasn't affected.

Dan Tobin of the western region office of the American Red Cross says volunteers would be going through the neighborhood with bottled water, and water will be distributed at the state police barracks in New Stanton.

