3 dead, others injured in Philadelphia shootings, stabbings

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game on Sunday as the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a...More >>
Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.More >>
Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes.More >>
Authorities say three cars of a 23-car freight train derailed in suburban Philadelphia, but no injuries were reported.More >>
Authorities say three cars of a 23-car freight train derailed in suburban Philadelphia, resulting in a diesel fuel leak but no reported injuries.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids are spiking compared to a year ago.More >>
The coroner serving the greater Columbus area says overdose deaths blamed largely on opioids are spiking compared to a year ago.More >>
City employees in Pittsburgh will soon be driving hybrid cars as part of the mayor's plan to eventually convert the fleet to electric vehicles.More >>
City employees in Pittsburgh will soon be driving hybrid cars as part of the mayor's plan to eventually convert the fleet to electric vehicles.More >>
Pittsburgh's mayor and City Council say they've received hand-drawn cards from children in Paris, thanking them for the city's support of the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump announced...More >>
Pittsburgh's mayor and City Council have received hand-drawn cards from children in Paris thanking them for their support of the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from...More >>
The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.More >>
The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.More >>
A southwest Ohio airport has received mobile radar equipment to help with research on drones.More >>
A southwest Ohio airport has received mobile radar equipment to help with research on drones.More >>
A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.More >>
A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.More >>
Park officials are investigating the death of a Columbus-area woman found floating in the diving section of a northern Ohio quarry.More >>
Park officials are investigating the death of a Columbus-area woman found floating in the diving section of a northern Ohio quarry.More >>
The Supreme Court has thrown out a lower court ruling that overturned the death sentence of an Ohio man convicted of aggravated murder in a 1985 slaying.More >>
The Supreme Court has thrown out a lower court ruling that overturned the death sentence of an Ohio man convicted of aggravated murder in a 1985 slaying.More >>
State police are trying to figure out how a 4-year-old Pennsylvania boy got ahold of a gun before fatally shooting himself in the face.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police are trying to figure out how a 4-year-old boy got ahold of a gun before fatally shooting himself in the face.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
In a first, Ford will import Focus small car from China in 2019;.More >>
In a first, Ford will import Focus small car from China in 2019;.More >>