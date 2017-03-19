3 dead, others injured in Philadelphia shootings, stabbings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say three people died and several others were wounded in shootings and stabbings around the city of Philadelphia over the weekend.

Officers said an altercation outside of a north Philadelphia establishment described as a seafood bar and hookah lounge shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday sent a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to Temple University Hospital, where he died.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was found stabbed in northeast Philadelphia, and several hours later a 32-year-old man was found shot in the East Mount Airy neighborhood. Both victims died.

Another man was critically injured in a stabbing, and several other people were injured in shootings, one of them accidental.

In addition, a woman died and two other people were critically injured in crashes in the city.

