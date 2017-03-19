Purported psychic pleads guilty to charge of stealing $1.4M - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Purported psychic pleads guilty to charge of stealing $1.4M

By MARK GILLISPIE
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio woman who purported to be a psychic reader has pleaded guilty to aggravated theft for what authorities say was a scam that bilked a dozen people of $1.4 million in cash and valuables to protect them from dark forces.

Gina Miller could face as many as eight years in prison when she's sentenced next month in a courtroom in Painesville. She entered her plea as part of a deal after being indicted on 28 counts that included racketeering last September.

Miller's attorney didn't return messages seeking comment. Miller's publicly listed number wasn't accepting calls.

A judge has ordered Miller to forfeit $24,000 in cash, four Rolex watches, a diamond ring, designer purses, cellphones, computers, and other seized items.

