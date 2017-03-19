Police: 3 die in crash near Toledo, alcohol likely involved

BONO, Ohio (AP) - Authorities near Toledo say alcohol played a role in a crash that killed three men.

Lucas County sheriff's deputies say the crash happened Sunday morning about 10 miles east of downtown Toledo.

They say the driver ran through a stop sign, went off the road and then hit a tree.

The State Highway Patrol identified the driver as Jamey Metroff of Millbury. The other two killed were Daniel Teet and Joshua Teet, both of Curtice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.