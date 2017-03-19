Outstanding pitching leads UIC to doubleheader sweep of Penguins

UIC got 21 innings of shutout baseball from its pitching staff and mustered just enough offense to sweep the Youngstown State baseball team, 3-0 and 1-0, on Sunday at Curtis Granderson Stadium.

The Flames allowed four hits in a 3-0 win in the doubleheader opener, and they limited YSU to four over 12 innings in the 1-0 win in the nightcap.

In game one, YSU starter Kevin Yarabinec allowed just one run on three hits over five innings. The run he did allow came in the bottom of the fourth, and UIC did not have a hit in the inning. Yarabinec walked Cody Bohanek to start the inning, and the runner moved up on a balk and sacrifice bunt. Bohanek then scored on Scott Ota's ground out to put UIC up 1-0.

Ota then scored on a Mickey McDonald sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Bohanek singled in David Cronin with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give UIC its 3-0 lead.

YSU had several scoring chances in the game. With the Flames leading 1-0, pinch-runner DarShawn Armstrong was thrown out at the plate on Lorenzo Arcuri's two-out single in the sixth. The Penguins then left the bases loaded in the seventh inning when the margin was 2-0.

UIC starting pitcher Reid Birlingmair pitched the first eight innings and surrendered three hits to earn his second victory.

In game two, YSU's Jeremy Quinlan held the Flames scoreless over three innings in his first outing of the season. In his return from an injury, he allowed two hits and walked one while striking out three batters. Joel Hake then pitched two shutout innings, and Joe King provided six shutout innings out of the bullpen.

YSU's best chance to score in the game came in the seventh inning when it loaded the bases with one out. Andrew Kendrick led off with a single, and he advanced to second on Shane Willoughby's single. After a walk to Lou Cardona, UIC reliever Alex Padilla came in to get Kyle Beyno to fly out and Anthony Santoro to ground out to end the inning. The Penguins lined into an inning-ending double play with a runner in scoring position in the eighth.

King worked out of a jam in the 11th when UIC had a runner on third with one out. Mickey McDonald led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a sacrifice bunt. King got Brandon Gibis to ground out to second with the infield in, and Thomas Norton flew out to end the threat.

In the bottom of the 12th, Bohanek drew a one out walk from Gino DiVincenzo and stole second base. Ricardo Ramirez then ended the game with a walk-off double to right center, which was the only extra-base hit for either team in the game.

Youngstown State will play at Ohio State on Tuesday 5 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University