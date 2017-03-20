Niles reviewing gasoline policy for city workers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles reviewing gasoline policy for city workers

Posted: Updated:
NILES, Ohio -

The city of Niles will look to change its policy on the use of city gasoline so taxpayers aren't gouged.

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia tells 21 News the union contract allows city workers in some departments to take 15 gallons of gasoline from city pumps each week, even if the fuel is not used for city business.

Scarnecchia fired an employee for allowing a family member to use his unused portion of his 15-gallon allotment.

After negotiations with the worker's union, he was reinstated. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:49:51 GMT

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

    More >>

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:47:05 GMT

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

    More >>

  • Mercer county man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Mercer county man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:05:56 GMT
    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. The 37-year-old Timothy Alter is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault after police say he strangled a woman, burnt her with a lit cigarette and struck her several times while they were in a moving car at 1:30 a.m. on Palmer Road.  Police say Alter also threatened to burn the woman's house down.  He was arrested June 16 on a warrant for fa...More >>
    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. The 37-year-old Timothy Alter is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault after police say he strangled a woman, burnt her with a lit cigarette and struck her several times while they were in a moving car at 1:30 a.m. on Palmer Road.  Police say Alter also threatened to burn the woman's house down.  He was arrested June 16 on a warrant for fa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms