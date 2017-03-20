Niles reviewing gasoline policy for city workers

The city of Niles will look to change its policy on the use of city gasoline so taxpayers aren't gouged.

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia tells 21 News the union contract allows city workers in some departments to take 15 gallons of gasoline from city pumps each week, even if the fuel is not used for city business.

Scarnecchia fired an employee for allowing a family member to use his unused portion of his 15-gallon allotment.

After negotiations with the worker's union, he was reinstated.