Addiction town hall tonight in Warren

Trumbull County Children Services will host a town hall discussion, "Addiction: Disease and the Family Dynamic" in Warren tonight.

Together with treatment providers and county agencies, children services hope to educate the public on how addiction works, how it impacts families and how communities must work together to end the problem.

So far this month, Trumbull County has recorded 82 overdoses. In February, 45 were recorded and in January 73 overdoses occurred.

Fifty percent of the children within Trumbull County Children Services custody are there because of a parents drug use. Organizers hope this forum will help educate others about the victims of addiction.

The town hall begins at 6:30 p.m. The free event is being held at the North-Mar Church, 3855 E Market St, Warren.