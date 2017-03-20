NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found

NEW YORK (AP) -

The search for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

The NFL says it was in "possession of a credentialed member of the international media." The league did not elaborate in its statement on specifically who had it.

The NFL says the jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." The league referred other questions to the FBI.

Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots' 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons.

The statement adds that an ongoing investigation also resulted in the retrieval of the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks.

  Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

  Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

  Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

