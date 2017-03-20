NFL: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
Governor John Kasich has appointed two people to the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, including former State Senator Capri Cafaro and Molly Seals of Canfield. Cafaro, who completed her term in the Ohio Senate this past year, is now executive resident at American University's School of Public Affairs and will begin teaching in the fall. Seals is the Vice President for Human Resources Program Delivery for Mercy Health.More >>
The Special Olympic torch made it's way through Youngstown on Wednesday. The 6.5 mile run began at Javit Court in Austintown, then along Mahoning Avenue ending at Youngstown State University's Stambaugh stadium. The torch will make it's way to Akron on Thursday, and will finish in Columbus on June 23rd for the kickoff of the games. This year marks the 31st Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raised more than $512-thousand for Ohio's Special Olympic games in 2015. This year more ...More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
