Pittsburgh SWAT uses gas canister to end camper standoff

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh's SWAT team has used a gas canister to get an armed man to surrender and come out of a camper in which they say he was holed up following a shooting.

Police aren't releasing the man's name, but say he fired two shots during an argument with his wife at a residence in Carnegie. Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the couple is in the process of divorcing and that nobody was injured by the shots, which were fired inside a house. The man then came to Pittsburgh and retreated into a camper parked in the city's Allentown neighborhood.

The SWAT team surrounded the camper about 3:30 a.m. Monday and the man surrendered about four hours later.

The man was taken to a hospital because of his exposure to the gas.

It's unclear if he'll face criminal charges.

