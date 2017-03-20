Ohio health director leaving job; department lawyer fills in

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight...More >>
Philadelphia police have been searching for a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.More >>
Philadelphia police have caught a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman will spend five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.More >>
A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.More >>
A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.More >>
Police say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.More >>
Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.More >>
One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice's speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.More >>
One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice's speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.More >>
Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy has died from a gunshot wound to the head that occurred while he was playing with a gun with friends.More >>
Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy has died from a gunshot wound to the head that occurred while he was playing with a gun with friends.More >>
Two employees at a Goodwill in Ohio found $100 thousand in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.More >>
Two employees at a Goodwill in Ohio found $100 thousand in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.More >>
Authorities say three cars of a 23-car freight train derailed in suburban Philadelphia, but no injuries were reported.More >>
Authorities say three cars of a 23-car freight train derailed in suburban Philadelphia, resulting in a diesel fuel leak but no reported injuries.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>