Woman's body found in Shenango Township home after morning fire

The Pennsylvania Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate after a body was brought out of a home that burned Monday morning in Shenango Township.

Investigators say the body of the woman was found inside a home that caught fire on the 100 block of Buckwalter Road at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews from surrounding communities were called out.

Those first on the scene found flames pouring from the roof of the home.

There was a report that a woman was living in the home, but authorities have not said if she was the person found inside.

Authorities say they do not suspect arson, but say it is standard procedure to call the State Fire Marshal when a fatality is involved.