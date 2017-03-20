Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.  Check out Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm.s blog for important weather information.  The Statewide Tornado Drill is set for  Wednesday, March 22nd at 9:50 a.m.

  • Warren man involved in deadly biker gang fight pleads guilty

    James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20. 

  • Cortland to add tax to maintain roads

    Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates. 

  • Mercer County man charged with terroristic threats, strangulation

    A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp. 

