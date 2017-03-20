Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio

Greenville police investigated what turned out to be the first death reported in Mercer County due to a powerful opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin. On the evening o May 27, police were called to South Mercer Street to investigate the death of a 43-year-old man. County coroner, John Libonanti has now ruled that the man's death was due to Carfentanil. It is the first such case confirmed in Mercer County. According to the Drug Enforcement Administ...

