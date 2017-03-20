Traffic tied-up on 422 in Niles after SUV's collide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Traffic tied-up on 422 in Niles after SUV's collide


NILES, Ohio -

An accident tied up lunch hour traffic along Route 422 in Niles on Monday.

An SUV turned over on its side near the Taco Bell restaurant after colliding with another SUV shortly after noon.

Traffic temporarily backed up along the highway while authorities conducted their investigation.

No one was seriously injured.

One of the drivers will be cited, according to police.  

