United Way's Success After Six students to receive free eye glasses

Philadelphia police have been searching for a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman will spend five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.More >>
A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.More >>
Police say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.More >>
One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice's speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.More >>
Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio boy has died from a gunshot wound to the head that occurred while he was playing with a gun with friends.More >>
Two employees at a Goodwill in Ohio found $100 thousand in cash in a duffel bag of donated clothes.More >>
Authorities say three cars of a 23-car freight train derailed in suburban Philadelphia, but no injuries were reported.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
