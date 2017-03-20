United Way's Success After Six students to receive free eye glasses

About 100 Youngstown students, who are part of the United Way's Success After Six program, will each receive two pairs of free eyeglasses.

On Monday, students gathered at the Youngstown Community School to select their frames.

"There is a conglomeration of volunteers between optometrists and opticians and what we are doing today is fitting the children," said Rodney Remsey with Classic Optical.

As students make their way through school, they become more dependent on their eyesight to help them learn. In fact, studies show 80% of learning occurs through a person's eyes.

"If they can't see the board, they don't know or they aren't really doing well academically. That is also a focus of ours, to help supplement what is happening in the classroom. This is just one of the pieces of this large kind of puzzle we are trying to put together for these families," said Roxann Sebest with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The United Way and volunteers with the Lions Club of Youngstown screened each of the Success After Six students. Doctors with Sight for All provided additional eye care services.

In the end, about a hundred students were added to the list to receive new glasses from Classic Optical.

"One of the things we find is that often these families are faced with transportation barriers, financial barriers. They are working two and three jobs and can't make it to these extra appointments or can't afford it. So, we really want to provide this to the families and as the United Way we can serve as that group to bring everyone together," said Sebest.

Over the next two weeks, Classic Optical will work on fitting the prescription lenses with the selected frames. Students will receive their new pairs next month.