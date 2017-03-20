Man shot outside Austintown night club - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man shot outside Austintown night club

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Austintown police are still gathering evidence in connection with a shooting outside a township night spot.

Police Chief Bob Gavalier tells 21 News that a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm outside Club Pandora on South Four Mile Run Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Gavalier says detectives do not have a description of the suspect or suspects and do not have a motive for the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. At last report, he was in stable condition.

