Driver cited for crash that shut down portion of route 442 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the eastbound lanes US Route 422, near Phalanx Mills Herner Road in Southington on Monday.

Troopers say that at around 1:30 pm, the tractor-trailer carrying steel coils went off Route 422 and turned over, spilling the coils into a ditch.

The Highway Patrol says crews opened one of the eastbound lanes about two hours after the crash, but as of 5:00 p.m were still working to remove the remainder of the wreckage.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Kennedy, 59, of Warren was not injured in the crash but was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.

