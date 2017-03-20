Majority of Trumbull Mobile Meals funding safe from proposed cuts

President Trump's proposal to end community block grant funding across the country is creating concerns for programs including Meals on Wheels.

A similar program in Trumbull County, Trumbull Mobile Meals, operates on a variety of financial support including donations from the community and organizations, senior levy tax dollars and some government grant money.

This year, Warren Community Block Grant money accounts for $3,000 of the agency's $500,000 budget. Government funding now at stake also pays for some workers who come here to help.

Trumbull Mobile Meals does not receive funding from Meals on Wheels, but cuts would mean making some adjustments.

"We would probably have to re-evaluate things, but we would not shutdown," said Rebecca Edwards, Trumbull Mobile Meals CEO.

Volunteers at Trumbull Mobile Meals prepare and deliver up to two meals to 230 people a day.

Wilbert Collins, of Warren, donates his time to the agency five days a week.

While the community block grant cuts would not be dramatic in Trumbull, he says he's still concerned about senior citizens who depend on these programs.

"Any cuts right now would be just devastating," Collins said.

He says the proposed cuts are just one side of the story. Many times it's the daily visit that provides services like social interaction and safety checks for those who are homebound.