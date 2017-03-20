Mahoning County Prosecutor: "Worst of the worst" sentenced

Drugs, murder and a reign of terror in Youngstown that prosecutors say is now coming to an end with two men sentenced to prison for the rest of their lives.

Vinnie Moorer and Melvin Johnson were major suppliers of the deadly drug heroin from 2009 until their indictment and arrest in 2014 according to Mahoning County prosecutors.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Martin Desmond tells 21 News, "This group is the worst of the worst that we've ever prosecuted, that I've ever prosecuted. Just their brazen attitude about what they do to people who cross them. The viciousness with which they carry out their deeds. The trail of blood, the trail of bodies they've left behind. It's almost unspeakable."

Vinnie Moorer's reign of terror in Youngstown is over. Judge John Durkin sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole, plus an additional 87 years.

Prosecutors call Moorer a puppetmaster who instilled fear in Youngstown neighborhoods, transported the deadly drug heroin from Atlanta, Georgia to the Valley so that his partner in crime, Melvin Johnson, could sell it on city streets. The two worked side-by-side as homegrown killers when they didn't get their way.

Moorer was convicted of the murders of Kiera McCullough, 19, and Ryan Slade, 20, and the attempted murders of others.

But when it was his time to address the court, Moorer told Judge Durkin, "I just want to put that on the record that it was all lies. And I don't want to necessarily say that I apologize to the family. I'm sorry for what happened to them, but I wasn't involved in no way shape or form. I lived in Georgia since 2008."

But authorities say an accomplice finally stood up to the two men at trial, giving justice to the victim's families.

Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone says despite the fear these men have tried to instill, the community is fighting back. "It's nice to show we can still prevail, despite the threats, despite the violence against people who are willing to stand up to take the stand against drug dealers, killers, murders."

For the victim's families, who were in the courtroom, it won't bring their loved ones back, but tears streamed downed their faces. Sharon Slade, the grandmother of murder victim Ryan Slade, told 21 News, "I am so thankful for the prosecutors. Today is finally justice being served. It's all we have. I hope no one else ever has to go through this."