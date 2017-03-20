Authorities ID body found in burning Shenango Township home

Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in a burning Shenango Township home as that of Nancy Waugaman.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Buckwalter Road about two miles east of Route 18.

A neighbor doing yard work had called 911 to report the fire.

The Shenango Township police chief and an officer, who were first on the scene, tried to fight smoke and flames in an attempt find a woman who at the time was believed to have been trapped inside.

"There were a couple of neighbors who helped us kick the door in. We attempted to locate anybody inside the house and we were unable to do that," said Police Chief Jason Newton. "The smoke and flames were too intense."

People living nearby reported hearing explosions. Bob Burnett who lives in the neighborhood said, "It sounded like a bomb went off. There were two loud explosions."



"When we got here the house was fully engulfed in flames," Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Chief William F. Williams. "When the explosion happened it blew the whole front porch out to the front of the street. We had a big explosion twice."



He and the police chief believe the explosions were caused by medical oxygen tanks inside the home.

The homeowner who rushed to the scene from work, sat on a hill, with a blanket around him, calling family members.

His co-workers went to the scene to check on him. Family members cried as they arrived and saw the fire.

After about three hours firefighters from Shenango Township and surrounding communities were able to knock down walls and recover the body of 70-year-old Nancy Waugaman.



Shortly after the homeowner who watched his home go up in smoke, and who lost his loved one was also taken to the hospital.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, which is standard procedure in fatal fires.

At this point it's believed the cause of the fire was accidental.