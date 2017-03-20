Authorities ID body found in burning Shenango Township home

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.More >>
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.More >>
Plans are in the works to breathe new life into the Youngstown Developmental Center in Mineral Ridge. A provision in the state budget bill that passed the Senate Wednesday, would transfer the residential facility from the state to the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have have been part of the New York Penn League for nearly two decades. They made their valley debut June 25, 1999 in front of a capacity crowd at what was known as Carfaro Field. Names like Victor Martinez and C.C. Sabathia were part of the inaugural team. In that first season and in 2000 they advanced to the championship series falling both times. In 2004, they won their first only championship beating Tri-City. In 2009, they advanced to the finals b...More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.More >>
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.More >>
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher’s duel on opening night.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Monday night.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth...More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.More >>
Triple-digit heat is baking the American Southwest and keeping some planes grounded because of simple physics.More >>
