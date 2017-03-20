So far, 10 apply for YSU men's coaching job

The YSU men's basketball coaching job has been open for less than a week and 10 individuals have formally applied for the position.

It’s worth noting some other potential candidates are still competing in various tournaments.

The following, as of Monday, March 20, have applied: LaShun McDaniel, David Ragland, David Smith, Daniel Sancomb, Dylan Howard, David Buchanan, Scott Sorenson, Michael Greant, Mike Mahon and Dane Fischer.

Stay with 21 Sports and wfmj.com for the latest on the coaching search.