Guilty plea from man who shot at police and led them on a chase into Youngstown

The man involved in a chase and shootout with several police agencies last March has now pleaded guilty to 13 crimes including 10 counts of felonious assault against police.

It all began because Luis Cruz-Ramos was on the run for sexually assaulting a girl with special needs in Puerto Rico.

Cruz-Ramos is currently serving 21 years in federal prison after pulling a gun on U.S. Marshals in Youngstown who caught up with him.

Martin Desmond, a Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor, tells 21 News, "Don't go after our police officers period. They're there to do their job. They're not targets and if you go after them we're going to use everything legally within our bounds to go after you."

Prosecutor Desmond says he plans to ask for more than the 21 years in prison for Cruz-Ramos because that's what he's currently serving in federal prison.

If Cruz-Ramos would have gone to trial and been convicted he could have been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.