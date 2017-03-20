COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division IV All-Ohio boys basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average:

DIVISION IV

First Team: Matt Bailey, Grove City Christian, 5-foot-10, senior, 18.7 points per game; Aaron Gehlken, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-1, sr., 17.7; Justin Bofenkamp, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Michael Bothwell, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-3, jr., 20.9; Jared Jakubick, Mansfield St. Peter's, 6-3, jr., 18.3; Jordan Welch, Waterford, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Nathan Lessing, Sidney Fairlawn, 6-1, sr., 28.1; Jakoby Lane-Harvey, Lima Perry, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Tim Kreeger, Delphos St. John's, 6-6, sr., 18.7; Cameron King, Portsmouth Clay, 5-10, sr., 18.1.

Second Team: Dustin Harder, Columbus Wellington, 6-9, sr., 13.0; Shaylin Waugh, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 5-10, sr., 16.8; Brett Bower, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 6-1, sr., 29.2; Justin Miller, Wellsville, 6-4, sr., 21.4; Maurico Tate, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Jordan Burge, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, , 6-3, jr.,18.0; Quinn Smith, West Unity Hilltop, 6-0, sr., 16.5; Gavin Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-2, sr., 20.5; Brady Wildermuth, Jackson Center, 6-6, sr., 21.3; Camron Gordley, Peebles, 6-4, sr., 21.0.

Third Team: Devin Pearl, Cardington-Lincoln, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Brandon McQueen, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Jarad Dunn, Mogadore, 6-3, sr., 14.6; Drew Johnson, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-5, jr., 19.3; Akia Brown, Sciotoville Community East, 6-1, sr., 23.2; Dylan Woods, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 14.5; Brandon Baker, Grove City Christian, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Shevin Javersak, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-2, sr., 16.5; John Paul Miller, Lake Center Christian, 5-8, sr., 22.9; Mark Mayle, Malvern, 6-8, jr., 15.1.

Player of the year: Jared Jakubick, Mansfield St. Peter's

Co-Coach of the year: Adam Betten, Portsmouth Clay; Matt Tabler, Lima Perry

Special Mention: Ty West, Toronto; Jaret Majestic, Malvern; Chase Wade, Shadyside; C.J. McCall, Old Washington Buckeye Trail; Tommy Donadio, Bristol; Mitch Clark, Dalton; Noah Laster, Jackson-Milton; Zach Rasile, McDonald; Trey Brooks, Elyria Open Door Christian School; Brett Lowther, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights; Brandon McCall, Norwalk St. Paul; Dauson Dales, Defiance Ayersville; Hootie Cleveland, Old Fort; Tyler Slack, Glouster Trimble; Ethan Leist, Beaver Eastern; Tanner Perdue, Latham Western; Jett Facemeyer, Reedsville Eastern; Deijon Bedgood, Belpre; Elijah Allen, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori.

Honorable Mention:

Trey Baumgardner, Columbus Africentric; Skyler Durbin, Danville; Landon Martin, Columbus Africentric; Isaac Naayers, Lancaster Fairfield Christian; Claudio Penha, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep; Guy Pagano, Bridgeport; Cameron Opic, Bellaire St. John Central; Dean Green, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic; Wyatt Smitley, New Matamoras Frontier; Troy Pontius, Old Washington Buckeye Trail; Michael Fisher, Zanesville Rosecrans; Nathan Karaffa, Toronto; Evan Hershberger, Dalton; Ben Rogers, Jeromesville Hillsdale; Romaine Lawton, Canton Heritage Christian; Christian Manna, Sagamore Hills Lawrence; Kole Jaber, Mogadore; Justin Sweeney, Lisbon David ; Zach Dawson, Maplewood; Antonio McQueen, Warren John F. Kennedy; Kade Hilles, Western Reserve; Bryan Gabrielson, Bristol; Tony Massucci, Ashtabula St. John; Tre Williams, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; Cole Bramhall, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy; T.J. Chapman, Andrew Osborne Academy; Tyler Powell, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; Savon Lynch, Eaton Township Christian; Grant Schroeder, Leipsic; Joe Ochoa, Toledo Christian; Wade Stauffer, Continental; Jake Grim, Holgate; Mikey McGuire, Defiance Ayersville; Mason Campbell, Mansfield St. Peter's; Tyson Kent, Mansfield St. Peter's; Javin Etzler, Convoy Crestview; Randy Hixson, Glouster Trimble; Seattle Compston, Corning Miller; Chase Walters, Ironton St. Joseph; Kade Conley, New Boston Glenwood; Tanner Arey, Peebles; Jesse Current, Leesburg Fairfield; Kaulen Cox, Manchester; Shane Zimmerman, South Webster; Trevon Turner, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Tanner Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green; Cole Gilliland, Portsmouth Clay; Crenson Rogers, Racine Southern; Isaac Huffman, Waterford; Dominic Ruwe, Felicity Felicity-Franklin; Andrew Lyons, South Charleston Southeastern Local; Luke Bergman, Botkins; Dillon Braun, Fort Loramie; Trace Couch, New Madison Tri-Village.

