Grand Jury considers murder case involving Wellsville man

A Wellsville man remains held in the Columbiana County Jail on $1 million bond as a grand jury decides whether or not he should be indicted for murder.

Terry Brown, 47, is accused of shooting his roommate Scottie Johnson and dumping the body in a trash pile outside his Hillcrest Road home.

At Brown's preliminary hearing held on Monday, Municipal Court Judge Mark Frost found sufficient evidence to send the case to the grand jury.

The sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

After further investigation, deputies found Johnson's body in a trash pile next to the home.