Ohio municipalities challenge law allowing wireless antennas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Dozens of Ohio municipalities are challenging a law that allows four telecommunications companies to place wireless antennas on municipal buildings within city limits.

Lawsuits filed in Columbus and Cleveland Monday say the new law prohibits cities from effectively managing where wireless facilities are placed in local communities.

Mayors and city managers argue the provision violates the so-called Home Rule rights guaranteed municipalities in the Ohio Constitution.

They also argue the law was improperly tucked into an unrelated bill that dealt with pet store regulation in Ohio.

Cities challenging the law include Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Lima and numerous smaller cities and Ohio suburbs.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, said the claim is being reviewed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.