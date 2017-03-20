Tim Tebow heading to Mets' Class A team: Columbia Fireflies

Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. and all of '90s hip-hop with his new documentary

Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. and all of '90s hip-hop with his new documentary

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

The U.S. Census says the nation is aging and becoming more ethnically diverse.

The U.S. Census says the nation is aging and becoming more ethnically diverse.

Under an Oregon roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed last week by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat.

Under an Oregon roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed last week by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat.

Oregon joins states where roadkill can be harvested for food

Oregon joins states where roadkill can be harvested for food

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

The depth of community sorrow at the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl attacked as she walked to her mosque has been made clear after thousands attended her funeral and a subsequent community vigil.

The depth of community sorrow at the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl attacked as she walked to her mosque has been made clear after thousands attended her funeral and a subsequent community vigil.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Tim Tebow is joining the Columbia Fireflies.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback will start his pro baseball season with the Mets' Class A franchise in Columbia.

New York Mets manager Terry Collins announced the move Monday.

The 29-year-old Tebow has been in spring training with the Mets and is hitting .235 with four hits in 17 at-bats. He'll break camp the first week in April and join the Fireflies when they open play on April 6 in a four-game series with Augusta in the South Atlantic League.

Fireflies President John Katz expects Tebow to add extra buzz to the team and the city. The club says the outfielder will wear his football number, No. 15, with the Fireflies.

Tebow signed with the Mets on Sept. 8 and participated in three Florida Instructional League games. He played in 19 contests in the Arizona Fall League.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.