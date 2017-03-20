Wi-Fi on wheels: Google helps students get online, on the go

Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. and all of '90s hip-hop with his new documentary

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

The U.S. Census says the nation is aging and becoming more ethnically diverse.

Under an Oregon roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed last week by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

The depth of community sorrow at the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl attacked as she walked to her mosque has been made clear after thousands attended her funeral and a subsequent community vigil.

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (AP) - Eighth-grader Lakaysha Governor spends two hours on the bus getting back and forth to school each day. Thanks to a grant from Google, she can now use that time more productively and get her homework done.

The aspiring forensic anthropologist is one of nearly 2,000 students in South Carolina's rural Berkeley County who will ride to school on one of 28, Google-funded, Wi-Fi-equipped school buses unveiled Monday. The tech giant also has given the school district 1,700 Chromebooks, the stripped-down laptops on which many schoolchildren now do their class and homework.

As more class assignments and homework migrate online, such long bus rides have generally counted as lost time in preparing for the next school day. But Google said it hopes to help expand the use of Wi-Fi on school buses in other rural areas elsewhere around the country.

Google has at least a decade-long relationship with Berkeley County, where it's invested more than $1 billion in data center complexes since 2007, bringing more than 100 jobs. Google says it also has awarded nearly $2 billion in grants to local schools and nonprofits.

Google hopes to see the Wi-Fi program extended into other rural areas of the U.S., including locations where it already has data centers that process search queries and other information, according to Lilyn Hester, a Google spokeswoman based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The first such effort was launched last year in Caldwell County, North Carolina, where a data center already exists.

The expansions are also needs-based, Hester said, and Google is focusing on rural places where broadband internet access has been slow to spread.

"Why don't we make that instructional time?" Hester said of officials who have mused about the time many students spend on school buses.

Google is also looking for ways to make the high-tech buses useful outside of school hours, working with the school district and community on places the buses can go once the school day is done to bring connectivity elsewhere, such as a community center or fellowship hall.

Lakaysha, the eight-grader who has her eye on Harvard, has internet access at home like most of her friends. But thanks to the WiFi buses, she can get ahead on her work. Teachers are happy, she said, because "more students are doing their homework."

And she said even rambunctious preschoolers aboard the bus are quieter in the mornings while older students are doing homework.

"Now that we have the Chromebooks and the WiFi, they're kind of quiet; so it's good for everybody."

