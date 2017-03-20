Airlines expect 4 percent rise in passengers this spring

Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. and all of '90s hip-hop with his new documentary

Sean "Diddy" Combs is honoring his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. and all of '90s hip-hop with his new documentary

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

A coroner says she hasn't reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after his return to Ohio from North Korean captivity

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student's cause of death

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections

San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

The U.S. Census says the nation is aging and becoming more ethnically diverse.

The U.S. Census says the nation is aging and becoming more ethnically diverse.

Under an Oregon roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed last week by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat.

Under an Oregon roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature and signed last week by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat.

Oregon joins states where roadkill can be harvested for food

Oregon joins states where roadkill can be harvested for food

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

The depth of community sorrow at the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl attacked as she walked to her mosque has been made clear after thousands attended her funeral and a subsequent community vigil.

The depth of community sorrow at the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl attacked as she walked to her mosque has been made clear after thousands attended her funeral and a subsequent community vigil.

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Coming off another highly profitable year in 2016, U.S. airlines expect traffic this spring to increase 4 percent over last year, and they are adding seats to handle the crush.

The trade group Airlines for America forecast Monday that a record 145 million U.S. passengers will fly between March 1 and April 30.

The group's chief economist said traffic will rise because airfares fell over the last two years while economic indicators such as household wealth and job creation are rising.

There are signs, however, that the run of lower airfares - made possible by cheaper jet fuel - is ending.

American Airlines expects a key revenue per seat figure to rise between 1.5 percent and 3.5 percent in the first quarter after falling throughout 2015 and 2016, and other carriers are close behind.

For the airlines, it looks like the good times will keep rolling.

Last year, U.S. airlines carried a record 823 million passengers and earned $22.3 billion in pretax income, down just $1 billion from the stellar results in 2015.

Pretax profit margins topped 14 percent in both 2015 and 2016. That's the closest the industry has ever been to the U.S. corporate average - 15.8 percent last year - according to their trade group.

As profits have recovered from the 2008-2009 financial crisis, U.S. airlines have paid down $63 billion in debt, bought hundreds of planes, added the equivalent of nearly 33,000 full-time employees, and raised wages.

The average salary at U.S. airlines last year was $80,900, or 38 percent above the private-sector average, according to the airlines' trade group. That number is skewed by high salaries for pilots - many airline employees earn less than the average

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.