Fifteen-year-old charged with Youngstown shooting death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fifteen-year-old charged with Youngstown shooting death

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

More than six weeks after a man was found shot to death on Youngstown's North Side, police have a suspect in custody and he is a teenager.

Detectives tell 21 News that a 15-year-old is charged in juvenile court with the February 2 murder and robbery of Clevael Workman.

Workman, 23, was found shot to death on Oxford Street near Griffith Street.

Police Lieutenant Doug Bobovnik says investigators believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms