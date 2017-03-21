Fifteen-year-old charged with Youngstown shooting death

More than six weeks after a man was found shot to death on Youngstown's North Side, police have a suspect in custody and he is a teenager.

Detectives tell 21 News that a 15-year-old is charged in juvenile court with the February 2 murder and robbery of Clevael Workman.

Workman, 23, was found shot to death on Oxford Street near Griffith Street.

Police Lieutenant Doug Bobovnik says investigators believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.