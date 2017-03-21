McNally challenger criticizes Youngstown mayor's criminal past

Voters in Youngstown have only six weeks to decide who'll they'll be voting for in Ohio's May 2 primary election.

Two of those candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for mayor faced off Monday night during a forum hosted by the Union Baptist Church.

Incumbent John McNally and challenger Jamael "Tito" Brown took questions on a number of topics including jobs, clean water and cleaning up blight.

The topic of Mayor McNally's criminal past drew cheers and jeers from those attending.

"Not once, not twice have I ever been indicted, have I ever been arrested, have I ever pled to criminal charges," Brown told the crowd as he referred to the mayor's conviction for participating in the Oakhill Renaissance Place criminal conspiracy while he was a Mahoning County commissioner.

"We can end this corruption, we can end this nepotism, we can end cronyism in the city of Youngstown with your vote," added Brown.

Mayor McNally responded by saying, "I've embarrassed myself, I've embarrassed my family name, I understand that. But quite frankly, none of that has anything to do with the job that I've done as mayor of the city of Youngstown.

Absentee ballots for the primary election will be available next month.