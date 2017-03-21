Robber targets Hermitage McDonald's

Police are trying to find the person who robbed a McDonald's restaurant in Hermitage early Tuesday.

Police Chief Eric Jewell tells 21 News that a masked man propped open the back door of the business at 2066 East State Street at around 4:15 a.m. and pointed a gun at the manager, ordering that the office safe be opened.

The suspect took cash from the safe and the front register before leaving the restaurant.

The manager and two employees were not harmed.

A K-9 team from Shenango Township Police was called to the scene to attempt to track the robber but without success.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black Nike sweat suit and red ski mask. He was carrying a black handgun.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime to contact Hermitage Police at 724-983-6780.