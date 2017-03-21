Poll: Ohio Turnpike drivers favor removal of gates at toll booths

The Ohio Turnpike Commission has been testing the water to see how drivers feel about eliminating gates at interchanges.

A survey conducted last fall of E-ZPass customers, AAA members and other stakeholders revealed that 89 to 93 percent support removing all or some gates at Ohio Turnpike toll booths.

Support for removing the gates decreases when people were asked if they would still support removing the gates if tolls were increased.

Thirty-four percent said “might support,” removal of the gates if the tolls are increased.

Thirty-one percent said they would support gate removal, even with more expensive tolls.

Thirty-four percent said they wouldn't support the idea with higher tolls.

Turnpike officials are investigating a list of alternatives for further study.

Conventional Toll Plazas with Gates (no change)

Conventional Toll Plazas with low-speed gateless E-ZPass lanes

Conventional Tolls Plazas with higher speed gateless E-ZPass lanes

Conventional Toll Plazas with highway speed gateless E-ZPass lanes

Free-Flow Cashless Tolling Lanes

Other options involve blending characteristics of the above alternatives in order to improve travel.