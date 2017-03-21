Rogers woman accused of stealing signs from Skyview Plaza

Witnesses tell police that the woman put the signs in her car

A Columbiana County woman who said she didn't like all the signs posted in a St. Clair Township business district is in trouble with the law for allegedly taking matters into her own hands.

Megan Jo Williams, 40, of Rogers, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of tampering with property and disorderly conduct.

Witnesses told police on Friday that they saw Williams taking down and damaging signs and banners that had been placed along State Route 170 at the Skyview Plaza.

Williams admitted taking down the signs because she “didn't like the way they looked,” according to a police report.

One of the witnesses who confronted Williams told St. Clair Township police that she was struck by a sign that Williams had thrown at her.

Police say that Williams had placed the stolen signs in the back seat of her car.

Williams is scheduled to appear in East Liverpool Municipal Court for a pretrial on Thursday.