Cortland traffic stop yields heroin, cocaine, pill and needles

A 39-year-old Cortland man, who police say failed to use his Jeep's turn signal early enough, landed in the Trumbull County Jail on several drug charges.

A Cortland police officer says he pulled Bradford Crowe over on State Route 46 Monday because Crowe didn't switch on his turn indicator at least 100 feet before making the turn from Wakefield Drive.

The officer reported that Crowe's hands appeared to be shaking as he produced his driver's license.

A second officer spotted a hypodermic needle cap on the seat of the Jeep.

After checking Crowe's record, officers found that his driver's license is suspended and he was wanted in Warren for possession of fentanyl.

A search of Crowe and his car turned up heroin wrapped in foil, a rock of crack cocaine, Suboxone, Alprazolam, a crack pipe, and two hypodermic needles.

Under questioning, Crowe told police that he had shot up heroin earlier that morning.

He claimed to have a prescription for the Suboxone, but did not have it with him.

In addition to being booked into jail on three counts of drug possession, Crowe was issued a summons for possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

He was also cited for the suspended license and the turn signal violation.