Housing expert predicts 10% increase in new construction

With a new President in office and the fact that interest rates are expected to rise, people who work in the housing and construction industry are wondering what they are in for this year.

Local contractors are saying they are already getting a lot more calls this year from people thinking about building new homes than they have in the previous years. They are giving credit to the new President.

A national housing expert says he thinks Trump will make a difference to boost new construction.

Rob Dietz is the Chief Economist for the National Association of Home Builders. He gave his economic forecast for 2017 in Poland Tuesday to a room full of people who own local home building companies.

He says the number one thing Trump can do to improve the home building market is make changes to reduce regulatory costs, which have gone up 30% in five years. These added costs have made it nearly impossible for some buyers to go with new construction.

"Impact fees, minimum lot size requirements, which make you use more land than what is necessary, environmental rules and the rest are at the construction phase. Those, include building code requirements and labor code requirements," said Dietz.

Those fees alone can add up to tens of thousands of dollars and that's before the first shovel turns over any dirt.

Local builders say they are optimistic that Trump will make those changes.

John Sudon says business already started to pick up right after the election.

"Usually it's March or April before housing starts up. It started on January 1st, so I think there's a tremendous feeling of comfort and belief the new President is going to do what he said he's going to do," said Sudon.

Dietz predicts a 10% increase in new construction. He says there is a need for more available lots for suburban construction throughout the country.

