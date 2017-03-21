Informational meeting set Saturday for potential Warren firefighters

Nine new Warren firefighters were sworn-in on Tuesday and the city is looking to hire even more as it plans to re-open two fire stations.

Those interested in a job with the fire department will have to take the Warren Firefighters entry-level exam on April 29.

A forum will be held this weekend for people who want information about preparing for the test and what it takes to become a firefighter.

Organizers of the forum say they want to raise more interest among local residents in seeking safety service positions, particularly among women and minorities.

The meeting will feature information from current and former Warren Fire Department personnel about job duties and requirements, guidance on application completion, and what to expect on the testing day and the physical agility test.

The informational meeting will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 12:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church “A House of Hope”, 1510 Main Ave SW in Warren.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in a career in Firefighting and intending to take the test on April 29th.

No bonus or preference will be given to WFD applicants who attend, according to meeting organizers.

The session is being conducted in partnership with the Warren Fire Department, Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold, and Rev. Todd Johnson of the Warren Civil Service Commission.