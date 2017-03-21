Youngstown Vice Unit finds cash in trash bag during South Side raid

A 65-year-old Youngstown man faces drug charges after the city police vice unit found crack and a trash bag full of cash at his South Side home.

When no one answered their knocks at 103 East Warren Avenue Monday evening, agents carrying a search warrant broke through the rear door.

Inside they found several people, including resident Rudolph Alford.

The search turned up a baggie containing crack cocaine, two digital scales, and a trash bag containing $3,000 in cash.

Alford was charged with cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is scheduled for arraignment in Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The other people inside the home were not charged.