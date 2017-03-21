Gunman robs Hermitage McDonald's

Police are looking for the person who robbed the McDonald's in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Police Chief Eric Jewell says it happened at the restaurant on East State Street around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

"The robber took advantage of a back door being open which gave him the element of surprise to walk in and confront the manager and two employees at gunpoint and demanded cash," Chief Jewell said.

The robber took money from the cash registers and an office safe. No one was injured. Police brought in a K-9 team to try and track the suspect but without success.

The chief said the only description they have of the suspect is that he was wearing a black Nike sweat suit and a red ski mask.

